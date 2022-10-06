CAQ refuses to take no for an answer after Trudeau shuts door on immigration request

The Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) refuses to see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statements as a rejection of the Legault government's request for new immigration powers.

The half-dozen CAQ MNAs met at the opening of the post-election caucus Thursday in Brossard, Que. were all surprisingly optimistic about the possibility of seeking such powers in Ottawa.

However, the day before, Trudeau had clearly stated that Quebec has "all the tools" necessary to welcome more French-speaking immigrants. His Quebec lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, had said the same thing, using the same terms, the day before.

François Legault himself did not deign to answer reporters' questions when he arrived at the caucus, but his MNA Sonia LeBel, among others, said she perceived in Trudeau's remarks "an understanding that it is necessary that Quebec have all the tools necessary to ensure the sustainability of French," adding afterwards that she did not take that answer as a no.

The elected MNAs all felt the need to express their openness to the recognition of Québec solidaire and the Parti québécois as parliamentary groups, even though neither obtained the 12 seats or the 20 per cent of the votes cast that are required to obtain such status.

Some were quick to accuse Liberal leader Dominique Anglade, who did not show such openness, of being divisive, contrary to the unifying rhetoric she professed.

Legault, who received a triumphant welcome from the 89 other newly elected CAQ members, claimed to have before him "one of the best teams in the history of Quebec."

Being sarcastic, he declared that they were "just 90," saying he felt sorry for the 35 other candidates who had not won their election.

Before asking reporters to leave, he reminded everyone that their government may have a clear mandate, but it comes with great responsibility and that they have a lot of work ahead of them in education, the economy, the environment, health and the protection of French.

