CAQ reveals slogan ahead of provincial election: Let's continue

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) has unveiled its electoral campaign slogan: Let's continue (Continuons).

In a brief message Friday, the party states that four years ago, it had proposed many changes and, as there is still work to be done, wants to keep that momentum going.

Au cours des 4 dernières années, votre gouvernement a entrepris plusieurs changements, malgré la pandémie. Mais on a encore du pain sur la planche. On doit garder notre élan.



Notre slogan pour 2022 sera simple et clair. Continuons. pic.twitter.com/b6dysO5k1g

That year, the CAQ formed a government for the first time in its history, winning a majority.

During the election, the CAQ also ran under a one-word slogan: Now (Maintenant).

Four years earlier, in 2014, the party used the slogan Ready to go (On se donne Legault).

By contrast, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has chosen a longer slogan: Vote for real, real issues, real solutions (Votez vrai, vrais enjeux, vraies solutions), while the Quebec Conservative Party (PCQ) is using Free at home (Libres chez nous).

Québec solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois indicated on social media Friday that his party's electoral slogan would be Change of an era (Changer d'ère), stating the province cannot solve the problems of today with solutions from the 90s.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 19, 2022.