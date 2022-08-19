iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

CAQ reveals slogan ahead of provincial election: Let's continue

image.jpg

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) has unveiled its electoral campaign slogan: Let's continue (Continuons).

In a brief message Friday, the party states that four years ago, it had proposed many changes and, as there is still work to be done, wants to keep that momentum going.

Au cours des 4 dernières années, votre gouvernement a entrepris plusieurs changements, malgré la pandémie. Mais on a encore du pain sur la planche. On doit garder notre élan.

Notre slogan pour 2022 sera simple et clair. Continuons. pic.twitter.com/b6dysO5k1g

— François Legault (@francoislegault) August 19, 2022

That year, the CAQ formed a government for the first time in its history, winning a majority.

During the election, the CAQ also ran under a one-word slogan: Now (Maintenant).

Four years earlier, in 2014, the party used the slogan Ready to go (On se donne Legault).

By contrast, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has chosen a longer slogan: Vote for real, real issues, real solutions (Votez vrai, vrais enjeux, vraies solutions), while the Quebec Conservative Party (PCQ) is using Free at home (Libres chez nous).

Québec solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois indicated on social media Friday that his party's electoral slogan would be Change of an era (Changer d'ère), stating the province cannot solve the problems of today with solutions from the 90s.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 19, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*