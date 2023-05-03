CAQ supporters want to end SAQ's liquor monopoly

Supporters of the CAQ will propose an end to the liquor monopoly held by the SAQ when they meet at its 2023 conference on May 13-14.

The proposal, listed in the participant's online booklet, is being put forward by party members from the Saint-Jérôme riding, currently represented by CAQ MNA Yourri Chassain.

In their preamble, supporters explained that hundreds of Quebec spirit, ciders and wine producers are being "hampered by too much bureaucracy," due to the SAQ's monopoly on purchasing and selling alcoholic beverages.

Francois Legault floated the idea of privatizing the SAQ before he was elected premier but he later reneged.

CONSERVATIVE LEADER: FREE QUEBECERS FROM SAQ MONOPOLY

On Wednesday the leader of the Quebec Conservative Party, Eric Duhaime, proclaimed his support for the CAQ members' proposal during a press conference in Quebec City, emphasizing that he favours market competition.

"It is not the role of the government to monopolize the sale of alcohol. Over-regulation is stifling our alcoholic beverage producers," Duhaime said in a press release.

Duhaime was accompanied by Steve Massicotte, the former Conservative candidate in the Mauricie region's Champlain riding.

The idea to privatize sales of alcohol in the province is not a new one for Duhaime. He raised it during the last election campaign. At the time, Duhaime said he wanted a variety of food shops to be able to sell alcohol to help boost local economies.

It's clearly a subject that's preoccupied Duhaime for some time.

In 2014 he published a 164-page book where he questioned how the province-owned monopoly benefitted citizens.

"What are the advantages for the SAQ's customers? Certainly not competitive prices, a diversified offer or a real promotion of Quebec's local products," Duhaime wrote.

He wrote that it's time for Quebecers "to pop the cork," on the SAQ.

TO PRIVATIZE OR NOT TO PRIVATIZE

The hot-button topic was even the subject of a Quebec commission in 2015. It concluded that privatization is the ideal scenario suggesting in its final report that the province should liberalize its liquor monopoly and consider giving its tax-collecting powers to Ottawa in order to scale back the size of government and reduce costs.

The commission headed by Former federal and provincial Liberal cabinet minister Lucienne Robillard, suggested Quebec maintain its government-run stores while also making room for private sales, which would be subject to a special liquor tax.

An SAQ spokesperson declined to provide its reaction to the CAQ members' ideas. Linda Bouchard said its policy is to to refrain from commenting on political proposals.

With files from The Canadian Press