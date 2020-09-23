iHeartRadio
CAQ votes against consultations on personal medical data

Cybersecurity experts fear the sheer scale and pace of change in the information economy has caught governments flat-footed and left citizens vulnerable, requiring increased vigilance from individuals when signing up for services and sharing online. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

CAQ MNAs voted Wednesday against holding consultations on the subject of handing over personal medical data to pharmaceutical companies.

Opposition party Quebec Solidaire (QS) brought forward the proposal, however the CAQ, which holds the majority at the National Assembly, argued that it is a hypothetical scenario.

Just a few weeks ago, Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon argued that this data could be used to attract investors and that it would be beneficial for Quebec.

At a press conference Wednesday morning at the National Assembly, QS co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois said the refusal undermines the credibility of the CAQ government.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.

514-989-2523  
