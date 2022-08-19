iHeartRadio
CAQ wants to subsidize all daycares in Quebec and eliminate private ones

image.jpg

Quebec's governing party continues to make election promises even though the campaign hasn't officially started.

Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe told reporters today that if the Coalition Avenir Quebec is re-elected, the party would spend $1.4 billion over five years to convert all unsubsidized daycare spots into subsidized spaces.

Parents would pay $8.70 a day for the new spots -- the same price charged at private subsidized daycares and at public daycares.

Lacombe says the CAQ wants to subsidize at least 56,000 additional daycare spots.

The announcement is one of several promises made by Quebec cabinet ministers this week ahead of an election campaign call, which is expected at the end of the month.

Quebec's election is scheduled for Oct. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 19, 2022.

