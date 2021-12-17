Car crash-flavoured chips meant to dissuade stoned drivers

Are you stoned? Do you have the munchies? Do you feel like driving?

The A-B-C connection led the SAAQ (Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec) to develop and release ads promoting car-crash flavoured chips in an offbeat way to deter those considering driving while impaired by marijuana.

The chips will not be available at a depanneur anytime soon, and only a limited number of actual bags of blood, asphalt and metal-flavoured chips were developed and distributed in promotional events on university campuses and media outlets.

Spokesperson Marie-Eve Gionet said they were spectacularly unappetizing and that some people couldn't even take the smell.

The SAAQ's The SAAQ partnered with Foodarom and Ig2 to manufacture the chips and ads for its Impaired Driving campaign that runs from Dec. 6 to Jan. 2.

“We all know that cannabis gives you the munchies and that it’s dangerous to get behind the wheel under the influence," said Ig2 copywriter Félix-Antoine Belleville. “We wanted to create a food trip to make people lose their taste for driving stoned by giving them a risk-free sample."