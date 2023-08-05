iHeartRadio
Car crash in Montreal's East knocks out power


Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

A vehicle crash in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough sent one man to hospital and left some in the area temporarily without power.

Around 11:45 a.m., a car heading east on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard collided with another car going north on Marien Avenue.

According to police, the first car kept going, smashing into a utility pole and knocking out power to parts of the surrounding area. Its driver, a 30-year-old man, was rushed to hospital, but did not suffere serious injuries. 

The driver of the other vehicle, a 75-year-old man, was also not injured.

At least seven Hydro-Quebec customers were affected by the crash as of around 2:30 p.m. Crews were sent to repair the utility pole and restore power.

Montreal collision investigators were on the scene to determine the exact causes of the event.

