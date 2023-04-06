iHeartRadio
Car crashes during Montreal blackout, no driver or passenger remain on scene


Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a mysterious single-vehicle crash that happened in the early hours of Thursday during the blackout caused by the major ice storm on Wednesday night.

At around 1:20 a.m., a 911 call reported that a car crashed at the Souligny Avenue and Dickson Street intersection in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police arrived on the scene and located the vehicle that had smashed through a chain-link fence and landed on its roof.

However, no one was in or near the car.

"We still don't know at this time if there was a driver or passenger," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

Police were unable to check surveillance cameras as there was no power in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

