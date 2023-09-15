Car crashes through wall of apartment building in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

A 60-year-old woman is in stable condition in hospital after her car crashed into an apartment building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Friday afternoon.

The woman’s car struck and damaged a load-bearing wall of the building around 3:40 p.m. As a result, eleven families were forced out for the weekend.

It happened near the corner of de l’Esplanade Avenue and Sauve Street West.

Now there is concern for the stability of the building.

“We want to make sure everything is safe before we move the car, so we are consulting an engineer, “ Montreal Fire Department Division Chief Robert Rousseau told CTV News.

He said the vehicle was 80 per cent encased into the structure of the building.

The driver suffered only minor head injuries and was conscious when she was taken to a hospital. Firefighters suspect she was suffering from a medical issue.