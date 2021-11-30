iHeartRadio
Car driven off Sources overpass, driver suffers only minor injuries

SourcesCarCrash

There is lucky and then there is what happened on the West Island early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a car being driven by a 40-year-old man went off the side of the Sources Blvd. overpass and landed upside down on the south side of Donegani Ave.

During its flight from a height of about three stories, the car damaged a city sign and a bus shelter.

Incredibly, a police spokesperson said the driver escaped the crash with just a couple minor injuries. He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, police said speeding and alcohol have not yet been ruled out.

