Car driven off Sources overpass, driver suffers only minor injuries

There is lucky and then there is what happened on the West Island early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a car being driven by a 40-year-old man went off the side of the Sources Blvd. overpass and landed upside down on the south side of Donegani Ave.

During its flight from a height of about three stories, the car damaged a city sign and a bus shelter.

Incredibly, a police spokesperson said the driver escaped the crash with just a couple minor injuries. He was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, police said speeding and alcohol have not yet been ruled out.