Car flips over after colliding with taxi on Sainte-Catherine Street

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating the events that led to a collision between a vehicle and a taxi early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. on Sainte-Catherine Street near Dorion Street.

Officers say they have reason to believe the vehicle was travelling at high speeds when it hit the cab and rolled over.

A 37-year-old woman and 40-year-old man who were in the car, as well as the 56-year-old cab driver, were transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police say they have reason to believe alcohol or drugs may have been involved in the incident.

