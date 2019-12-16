Car plows through home in Brossard
Longueuil police were called to a remarkable scene on Monday afternoon – a car had landed inside someone's kitchen.
A driver struck a residential building on de Londres Street in Brossard around 2:30 p.m.
A woman was inside the condominium when the vehicle was driven into her home. She was transported to hospital to treat an eye injury.
The driver managed to escape without injury.
Police said the driver was at fault for the incident, but that neither alcohol not speed appear to be the cause.
Latest Audio
-
Mulcair: This is serious economic mismanagement
The Liberals unveiled their economic update, and more massive deficits are on the way.
-
STM inspector violence is affecting other passengers
Vincent Mousseau, Community organizer & social work researcher focusing on Black communities & social justice
-
STM inspector violence is affecting other passengers
Vincent Mousseau, Community organizer & social work researcher focusing on Black communities & social justice