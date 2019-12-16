Car plows through home in Brossard

Longueuil police were called to a remarkable scene on Monday afternoon – a car had landed inside someone's kitchen.

A driver struck a residential building on de Londres Street in Brossard around 2:30 p.m.

A woman was inside the condominium when the vehicle was driven into her home. She was transported to hospital to treat an eye injury.

The driver managed to escape without injury.

Police said the driver was at fault for the incident, but that neither alcohol not speed appear to be the cause.