Car, scooter destroyed in suspicious fire in Cote-des-Neiges

An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a vehicle was set aflame in the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Officers received a 911 call at 1:45 a.m. Monday about the fire in an outdoor parking lot on Barclay Avenue, near Wilderton Avenue.

"Firefighters controlled the fire that caused important damage to the vehicle," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The flames spread to a scooter that was near and also caused important damages."

She adds the blaze caused minor damages to a nearby building.

There were no reported injuries, and the car has been towed to be examined by the Montreal police arson squad.

