Car set on fire in Montreal North; no arrests

A car was severely damaged in a suspicious fire in a residential area of Montreal North Wednesday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 3:30 a.m. about the flames on Matte Avenue, near Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard.

"The cause of the fire is unknown," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The file has been transferred to the arson squad."

No arrests have been made.

Comtois says the car has been towed in order to be examined by investigators.