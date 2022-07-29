iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Car set on fire in Saint-Henri; Montreal police arson squad investigating

Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a car parked near an apartment building in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood was set on fire late Thursday night.

Police received a 911 call at 11 p.m. about the flames on Notre-Dame Street West, near Saint-Rémi Street.

The blaze damaged another vehicle but did not spread to the building.

Witnesses told officers they saw two people fleeing the scene on foot.

Firefighters did not find an incendiary object, but the file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 29, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*