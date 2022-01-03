Woman dies after crash sends SUV into Montreal's frozen Lachine Canal

A woman in her 70s has died after the vehicle she was in crashed into the Lachine Canal in Montreal's LaSalle borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Rafael Bergeron said a tow truck was heading north on Dollard Ave. around 9 a.m., when it crossed the intersection and collided with an SUV heading eastbound on St. Patrick St.

"Following the collision, the SUV went off the road and towards the Lachine Canal," said Bergeron.

A man, also in his 70s, and a woman were in the vehicle when it cracked through the ice, but it did not fully submerge as water levels on the canal are currently less than a foot deep.

"The man was rushed to the hospital," said Bergeron. "The woman, who was a passenger, passed away on the scene."

The man remains in critical condition in the hospital.

The tow truck driver was treated for nervous shock on the scene.

Police are investigating the accident to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.

According to police, blindness caused by the sun and poor road conditions may have caused the collision.