Car targeted by gunfire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville; Montreal police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after gunshots were fired at a man inside a vehicle in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Officers say they received a 911 call at 8:15 p.m. Monday about gunfire heard on Jeanne-Mance Street, near Port-Royal Street West.

When they arrived onsite, they found an uninjured 37-year-old man and a vehicle with bullet hole impacts on it.

"Suddenly, at some point, gunshots were fired at the victim's vehicle," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, spokesperson for Montreal police. "The man inside the vehicle was not injured."

Investigators are on the scene to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

The victim was treated for nervous shock.

No arrests have been made.