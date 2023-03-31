Car veers off road in Eastern Townships; 1 dead, 1 in critical condition and 3 others injured

A young man was killed and four others were injured in a car crash late Thursday night in Cookshire-Eaton, Que., in the Eastern Townships.

On Friday morning, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), which is investigating the case, said one of the injured is in critical condition.

The accident occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Bartlett Road.

The five men, all in their 20s, were in the same vehicle. The driver reportedly lost control before veering off the road for reasons currently unclear. The man who died was a passenger in the car.

Part of Bartlett Road was closed so that investigators could work to determine the cause of tragedy.

As of Friday, it was not clear if alcohol or drugs contributed to the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 31, 2023.