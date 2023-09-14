iHeartRadio
Car with kids inside hit with bullets: Montreal police arrest suspects aged 15 to 20


Police say they have arrested five people in connection with a shooting last month that saw a car carrying three children riddled with bullets in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

No one was injured.

The suspects are between the ages of 15 and 20, according to the Montreal police service.

The shooting happened Aug. 21 around 7:45 p.m. when the victims' vehicle was hit near the intersection of Desmarteau and Hochelaga streets. Two adults were also inside the vehicle when it was shot.

The five suspects were arrested Wednesday in homes in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension and Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve boroughs, police announced in a news release. Three of them later appeared in youth court on several charges and will remain in custody until their bail hearing. The remaining two suspects have been released as the investigation continues.

Police said after the shooting, the assailants fled north in a white vehicle and that the driver of the victims' car chased after them.

"A few blocks later, the suspects fired again in the direction of the victims' vehicle, before leaving the scene for good," police said.

A police spokesperson said on the night of the shooting that "many" shell casings were found at the scene.

