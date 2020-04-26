iHeartRadio
Carabin defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy signs with the Green Bay Packers

Montreal Carabins Reda Malki, left, and Marc-Antoine Dequoy celebrate Malki's second half touchdown against the Acadia Axemen in Uteck Bowl university football action in Wolfville, N.S. on November 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy of the Universite de Montreal Carabins signed a free agent contract with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

The deal was announced after the NFL draft.

�� DERNIÈRE HEURE ��
Marc-Antoine Dequoy signe un contrat comme joueur autonome avec les @packers. #TousCarabins #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/u63PPjqcsi

— Carabins (@Carabins) April 25, 2020

Dequoy becomes the very first player in UdeM history to sign with an NFL team during the draft weekend.

Offensive lineman David Foucault was the only former Carabin sign a contract with an NFL team. On May 17, 2014, following a physical, he joined the Carolina Panthers, where he played until 2017 before making his debut in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Dequoy, a 25-year-old from L’ile-Bizard, took part on March 9 in the Carabins' Pro Day, in front of recruiters from the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In four seasons with the Carabins, Dequoy, a six-foot-three, 198-pound back, had 94 tackles and 11 interceptions, including four for a touchdown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2020.

1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com
