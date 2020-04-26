Carabin defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy signs with the Green Bay Packers

Defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy of the Universite de Montreal Carabins signed a free agent contract with the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

The deal was announced after the NFL draft.

�� DERNIÈRE HEURE ��

Marc-Antoine Dequoy signe un contrat comme joueur autonome avec les @packers. #TousCarabins #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/u63PPjqcsi

Dequoy becomes the very first player in UdeM history to sign with an NFL team during the draft weekend.

Offensive lineman David Foucault was the only former Carabin sign a contract with an NFL team. On May 17, 2014, following a physical, he joined the Carolina Panthers, where he played until 2017 before making his debut in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Dequoy, a 25-year-old from L’ile-Bizard, took part on March 9 in the Carabins' Pro Day, in front of recruiters from the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles.

In four seasons with the Carabins, Dequoy, a six-foot-three, 198-pound back, had 94 tackles and 11 interceptions, including four for a touchdown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2020.