Carbon monoxide poisoning is on the rise in Quebec

Since last December, cases of carbon monoxide poisoning has been on the rise in Quebec, according to public health officials.

“We don't have concrete figures to give at the moment, we are easily able to say that there are more than normal,” said public health expert responsible for the file at the CIUSSS, David Simard.

Carbon monoxide is an odourless gas emitted by fuel-burning appliances like space heaters, wood-burning stoves, generators and automobile engines. When it builds up in the air, it can cause serious health problems, such as brain damage, miscarriage, or death.

“Not everyone who has carbon monoxide poisoning goes to the hospital, so the data we have is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “There are possibly 10 times more cases than what is reported to us."

Simard says there’s a noticeable trend of people becoming poisoned in private garages, especially since December.

“If I had to paint the typical portrait of the intoxicated person, I would say it is a man who works on a gasoline engine in his garage. He only runs the engine of his snowmobile for a few minutes to check that it is running smoothly, or to move the vehicle,” he said. “But the place may not be sufficiently ventilated, and poisoning occurs.”

Generators were also a common reason for poisoning, specifically with people who have them installed at the edge of their chalet windows, allowing fumes inside.

Ice fishing season is upon us, and Simard said that poses its own risks.

“Every year, we receive several cases of poisoning that occur in fishing huts. Often times, this happens because of a backup heater that shouldn't be in the cabin, or is simply malfunctioning," he said.

Simard said he encourages people to install carbon monoxide detectors in their fishing cabins, and anywhere else that uses combustion heaters.

“People often underestimate the risks, for example by only turning on their engine in the garage for a minute. It's already a minute too long,” said Simard.

“You have to go to the emergency room when you think you have been poisoned, since there can be long-term risks, such as memory problems or even an impact on the heart muscle.”

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, dizziness, shortness of breath, blurred vision, weakness, nausea, and loss of conciousness.

-- This report from the Canadian Press, with files from CTV News reporter Luca Caruso-Moro, was first published on Jan. 29, 2021.