Carey Price hopes to return this season after extended absence

Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price said he hopes to come back to the team this season, speaking at a press conference Sunday evening after an extended absence from the spotlight.

The Habs no. 1 shot stopper has not played a game since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final July 7.

Price stressed how difficult it’s been to watch his teammates go through what has been a challenging season.

“When you have that drive to win and it’s not happening for you, it’s a frustrating deal,” said Price, adding that “they’re all giving their best.”

The goalie entered the NHL's residential treatment facility in October to treat an ongoing "substance use" issue.

“I’m tremendously grateful for all the support I’ve received,” he said, adding that his time off has been essential to his recovery.

He has also been recovering from knee surgery that he underwent during the off-season and says the coming weeks will determine when he can come back on the ice.

“I’m a little bit anxious about these next couple weeks," he said. "I’m hoping for the best. I obviously want this to go well."

“If I have another setback, I’m just going to start over again."