Carey Price named finalist for the Bill Masterton Trophy

After missing 74 games in the 2021-2022 NHL season, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price can still add to his already impressive collection of individual awards, as he was named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Trophy on Monday.

The Habs nominated Price for the trophy that was last won by a Canadien in 2011-2012 when Max Pacioretty took it home.

The Bill Masterton Trophy is given to the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

Price just finished a trying season, to state the glaringly obvious, having missed games due to offseason knee surgery as well as entering the NHL's Player Assistance Program for substance abuse.

Price recently said he might not play another NHL game after issues related to his knee remain.

The 34-year-old Price, originally from Anahim Lake, B.C., will be up against New York Islanders defenceman Zdeno Chara and Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes.

The 45-year-old Chara set the NHL record for most games played by a defenceman on Feb. 24 at San Jose with career appearance No. 1,652, passing Hall of Famer Chris Chelios (1,651), and extended the mark to 1,680 by season's end.

Hayes entered the 2021-22 season following the sudden death of his brother, former NHLer Jimmy Hayes, and on three occasions required surgery to overcome injury and a blood infection to return to the Flyers lineup.

The winner is selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA)

Along with Pacioretty, Canadiens Saku Koivu (2001-2002), Serge Savard (1978-1979), Henri Richard (1973-1974), and Claude Provost (1967-1968) have won the award.

The award is named after the Minnesota North Star centreman who died of massive head injuries he suffered during an NHL game on Jan. 15, 1968.

-- with files from the Canadian Press.