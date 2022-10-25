Carey Price opens up about alcoholism demons, his legacy in The Athletic interview

The Athletic journalist Arpon Basu has watched, dissected and written about Carey Price since the Montreal Canadiens selected the then 18-year-old in 2005.

The sports website on Wednesday named Price the 88th best player of the modern era. Basu's article - NHL99:Carey Price seeks to redefine what it means to win, on and off the ice - is a deep dive into Price the shot-stopper, inspiration, and flawed human grappling with alcoholism and being a parent.

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby and other stars speak about what has made Price arguably the greatest at his position, an opinion backed up by stats.

It's his off-ice character, however, that comes into focus in Basu's article, as the player openly discusses his struggles with alcohol, how he is an inspiration to Indigenous people and his legacy as a player and person.

Basu had no intention of forcing Price into speaking about his battles with alcohol abuse that led the goalie to enter the league's Player Assistance Program before the start of the 2021-22 season and admit himself into a rehab facility.

"I just kind of said, 'Listen, I don't know if this is out of bounds, but if you'd like to talk about what happened last year and going into the program and what led you to that, I think you've already helped a lot of people by admitting that you needed help,'" Basu told CTV News.

Carey Price made the spectacular look ordinary on the ice. But he knows he can make a great impact off of it, too, and it started by asking for help.



“I think that’s the biggest message, you have the rest of your life to live. Live it well.”@ArponBasu with more ⤵️

Price not only was open to speaking about his journey but detailed his ordeal with specific situations in The Athletic piece, admitting to the pressures of being a number-one NHL goalie and how he used alcohol as a way to relieve his admitted anxiety in social situations.

"I feel socially awkward sometimes, and I feel like I just used (alcohol) as a bit of a crutch," Price told The Athletic. "Lately, I feel like I'm just totally fine with just being myself, not drinking, just being comfortable, just being present."

Price talked about being on "the 18th hole" of his career and not being a happy person or good father in the piece and that alcohol played a big role in that.

"I was drinking a lot. I just got to a point where I was like, I'm not even having fun doing this," he said in the article. "Like, what am I doing? I felt like I was getting to a point in my life where I had to make a decision."

Added to that was the impression he was making on young Indigenous athletes, who he's always wanted to be an example for.

"It shouldn't be surprising," said Basu. "Maybe it is surprising to some people because we put these people on pedestals; they're superstar athletes, they're heroes to so many people, but really, at the end of the day, they're just like you or I or anyone else and have the same anxieties and worries and concerns."

Price said this week that he is not planning to retire and hoping for some reprieve from his ailing knee, but is honest about lacing up again and getting between the pipes for the Habs.

Regardless of if he plays again, Basu feels no. 31 should be in the Bell Centre rafters.

"He did his part, so that should be recognized by the organization," said Basu.

