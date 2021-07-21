Carey Price remains a Hab as Kraken select dman Cale Fleury in expansion draft

It's official: Carey Price is still a Montreal Canadien.

On Wednesday night, the Seattle Kraken selected 22-year-old defenceman Cale Fleury from the Habs during the expansion draft.

Fleury was selected in the third round, eighty-seventh overall, in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He made his professional debut in the 2018-19 season, posting nine goals and 14 assists with the Laval Rocket.

The next year, he got more than a cup of coffee in the big show, playing 41 games with the Canadiens, scoring a single goal and posting a -4 plus/minus. But in the most recent season, a surplus of dmen at the NHL level relegated Fleury back to the AHL. In 22 games with the Rocket, he scored six assists.

Bonne chance à Seattle, Cale!



Good luck in Seattle, @CJF_98! pic.twitter.com/lixrgHRwuf

The pick puts an end to rumours that Price, the Habs long-serving goalie who is coming off an excellent playoff run that saw him carry the team to the Finals for the first time since 1993, would be taken by the Kraken. While Price was not protected by the team, who used their sole slot to keep backup Jake Allen safe, his huge contract and a possible serious injury that reportedly will require surgery was enough to scare Seattle off.

The selection was hardly a surprise, as many of the Kraken's selections, including their disinterest in Price, were leaked to media on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.