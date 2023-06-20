iHeartRadio
Carey Price's family bids farewell to Montreal home


Carey and Angela Price announced that they would donate $50,000 to the Breakfast Club of Canada, which feeds children who are food-insecure. SOURCE Breakfast Club of Canada

Habs goalie Carey Price and his family have bid farewell to their Montreal home.

In an Instagram post, Angela Price, Carey Price's wife, shared a photo of her family outside their home on Montreal's South Shore, which was recently listed for sale for $1.8 million.

"I don’t feel like it’s a goodbye to Montreal because we will be back so often but I do feel like it’s a goodbye to our home and our neighborhood," Angela wrote.

Even though the family is expected to be moving to the west coast, she said that the Price family "will be back so often."

She added, "Our hearts will always be in Montreal."

The family suggested earlier this year that they would be moving to Kelowna, B.C., where the star goalie was born and where he and his family live during the off season.

Price has been on the injury reserve list since a knee injury sidelined him during the last season.

