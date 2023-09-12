iHeartRadio
Carey Price says his knee is improving, but playing days are likely over


Montreal Canadiens injured goaltender Carey Price says while his knee is improving, he's not in good enough shape to play right now -- and it's quite likely his playing days are over.

Price offered an update on his health Tuesday while taking part in a press event for CFMOTO, a company that makes all-terrain vehicles. He was named as an ambassador for the brand.

Price said while he can do strenuous exercise, he’s still not ready for the full strain goaltending would take on his body.

"On a day-to-day basis, I feel really good. But, you know, when I do certain things on a consistent basis, it's a very, very solid reminder that my knee is not in a position to take the brunt of a full season's workload," he said.

The 36-year-old has played only five games in the last two NHL seasons after leading Montreal to the Stanley Cup final in 2021.

Watch Carey Price speak about the state of his knee and his playing career in the video above.

