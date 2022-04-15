Carey Price starts in net for Montreal Canadiens for first time in nearly a year

Goaltender Carey Price played his first game of the season with the Habs against the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre on Friday night.

Interim head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed Carey would play after Friday's morning practice.

Forward Michael Pezzetta and defenceman Corey Schueneman were also inserted into the Habs lineup, replacing Tyler Pitlick and Jordan Harris.

Price has not played since July 7, 2021, when the Habs surrendered to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The 34-year-old British Columbian underwent knee surgery on July 23 and was expected to be back in time for the start of the season on Oct. 13. However, the Habs announced on Oct. 7 that Price had enrolled in the NHL and NHL Players' Association's Player Assistance Program and would be out for at least 30 days.

Price later admitted that he had made the decision in order to deal with a substance use problem.

Upon his return to the team's entourage in early November, Price had to begin rehab again. His rehab program was then interrupted in early 2022 when the team was affected by an outbreak of COVID-19.

Price had said on Jan. 31 that he was hopeful of playing by the end of the season, but admitted that there was a possibility that his career was in jeopardy.

He had to take another step back recently in March due to another illness.

The Habs have had a miserable season in his absence. They ranked last in the NHL before Friday's games with a 3.81 goals-against average.

The Habs' first round pick in 2005, fifth overall, Price has a career record of 360-257-79 with a 2.50 GAA and .917 save percentage. His 360 career wins rank first in team history.

