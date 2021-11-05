Carey Price to reunite with Habs on Monday -- not to play, but as a first step

Carey Price is back -- at least in a preliminary way.

The star goalie is in the early stages of rejoining with his team after entering the NHL's assistance program, according to a tweet from the Habs' official account on Friday.

"Dominique Ducharme confirms that Carey Price will rejoin the team on Monday to meet with athletic therapists and develop a plan moving forward," the team wrote.

Ducharme, the head coach, said Carey won't just meet with athletic therapists but with the rest of the team. The decision was met with widespread support.

Price miseed the start of the season after he voluntarily entered the NHL's Player Assistance Program on Oct. 7. The program, jointly run by the league and the NHL Players' Association, helps players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.

No official reason was given as to why Price was entering the program, but his wife Angela cited mental health in an Instagram post when the news first broke that he would miss the start of the season.

Price has a career record of 360-257-79, with a 2.50 goals-against average and .917 save percentage with 49 shutouts.

The 34-year-old Price was instrumental in Montreal's run to the Stanley Cup final last season, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

The Canadiens host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, and the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

With files from The Canadian Press