iHeartRadio
-10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Carey Price to speak publicly after extended absence

image.jpg

Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price is scheduled to speak after an extended absence from the spotlight.

The Habs no. 1 shot stopper has not played a game since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final July 7.

We're live 7-9a on @TSN690. GUESTS @thehockeyexpert @JFMcMullen @MoeKhan19. Plenty of #Habs & #NFLplayoffs talk. With @jimmytheg690.

QOTD - What's the 1 question you'd ask Carey Price today at his media availability? #GoHabsGo

(https://t.co/b6ZxBqtHAC pic) pic.twitter.com/WeIrOQPq7l

— Matthew Ross ��️✍️���� (@MatthewWords) January 30, 2022

Price entered the NHL's residential treatment facility in October to treat an ongoing "substance use" issue

He has also been recovering from knee surgery that he underwent during the off-season.

-- more to come.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error