Carifiesta organizers, City of Montreal officials to meet after funding pulled


'It only weighs 5 pounds, mainly feathers,' says this bedecked lady at Carifiesta (CTV Montreal / Max Harrold)

Organizers for the long-running Carifiesta festival and parade say they will meet with officials from the City of Montreal, days after it was revealed they would not receive $30,000 in municipal funding.

Organizer Everiste Blaize told CTV News he wants to correct the narrative that the parade did not do its job.

Blaize said without the city's support, the parade can't go forward.

Montreal officials said they will be meeting with the organizers this week to discuss "the issues surrounding their application and to explore possible solutions."

In a statement, the city said, "To obtain public funding, organizations must follow specific processes and criteria. It is a matter of sound management of public funds."

The city said Carifiesta organizers had declined assistance in submitting their funding proposals.

"The project submitted has unfortunately not demonstrated that it meets the requirements," it said it a statement.

The annual Caribbean carnival in Montreal was first established in 1974.

