Carranza sparks Union to 3-0 victory over Montreal


CF Montréal's Nathan-Dylan Saliba, left, and Philadelphia Union's Andrés Perea, right, collide during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Julián Carranza scored a goal in each half to lead the Philadelphia Union to a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday night.

Carranza staked the Union (9-4-3) to a 1-0 lead when he took a pass from Matt Real in the 12th minute and scored.

Philadelphia increased its lead to 2-0 on Mikael Uhre's sixth goal this season — unassisted in the 36th minute.

Carranza used an assist from Dániel Gazdag in the 61st minute to net his ninth goal of the season and cap the scoring.

Andre Blake did not have to make a save to earn his seventh clean sheet for the Union. Blake has 22 shutouts since the start of the 2021 season. He has saved 83.6% of shots on goal for his career. No other goaltender who has faced a minimum of 25 shots is over 80%.

James Pantemis did not have a save, making his second start this season for Montreal (6-9-1).

Montreal had a 3-2 home win over Philadelphia earlier this season to snap a six-match winless run in the series. Despite the loss, Montreal is 4-3-7 all-time in road matches with the Union.

The Union are 17-1-2 in their last 20 home matches, outscoring opponents 61-11 along the way.

Montreal returns home to play Minnesota United on Saturday. Philadelphia travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

