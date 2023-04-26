iHeartRadio
Case of car driving into Montreal traffic signaller now in the hands of prosecutors


image.jpg

The case of a driver who was caught on camera forcing their way into a Montreal traffic signaller is now in the hands of prosecutors to determine whether charges should be laid.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Montreal police said they have completed their investigation and referred the case to the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP), who will decide whether criminal charges are warranted.

Video of the April 19 incident in Montreal's Southwest borough was posted on TikTok and, within a couple of days, had been viewed more than 108,000 times. It showed a blue car slowly inching forward, pushing the signaller dressed in yellow down the closed road after the worker tried to get them to stop.

After a few minutes of what appears to be verbal exchanges between the driver and the worker, the driver reverses the car and drives away.

Montreal police received a 911 call and officers were sent to the scene, near the corner of Saint-Antoine and Atwater avenues, to investigate.

"The safety of traffic controllers is important and this type of behaviour towards them cannot be tolerated. If you witness a similar situation, contact 911 immediately," police said in the release.

This is a developing story. More to come.

