Case of Quebec man accused of wanting to overthrow Haitian gov't postponed


image.jpg

The case of the Levis, Que. man accused of planning a terrorist act to overthrow the government of President Jovenel Moïse in Haiti has been postponed until next year.

Gerald Nicolas was not present in Quebec City court Thursday during a brief hearing in which a judge postponed the case to Jan. 31.

Nicolas, 51, is charged with leaving Canada to facilitate a terrorist activity, facilitating a terrorist activity and providing property for terrorist purposes.

 The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) alleges that Nicolas planned to organize an armed revolution in Haiti to overthrow Moïse's government and take power in Port-au-Prince.

However, the RCMP says its investigation into Nicolas is not linked to the assassination of Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 at his home near the Haitian capital. According to the RCMP, the plot began a year and a half before Moïse was assassinated.

Nicolas' lawyer, Tiago Murias, said his client intends to contest the charges.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 1, 2022

