Casinos, amusement parks, water parks, spas, hotels and bars can all reopen in Quebec

It's the latest phase of deconfinement in the province after the pandemic began in March, closing all activities and most businesses throughout the province.

The only sectors that will remain closed are festivals and other big events, overnight camps and combat-related sporting events.

Quebec's director of public health, Horacio Arruda, alongside Montreal public health director Mylene Drouin, made the announcement in Montreal on Thursday afternoon.

"We are truly in a significant decrease everywhere in Quebec, and even in the Montreal region," said Arruda. "We are now at a turning point in the reopening of activities."

Physical distancing and hygiene measures will remain in place, said Arruda. Waterparks, for example, will need to enforce the two-metre physical distancing throughout, and follow a framework established by public health officials.

Respiratory etiquette, including wearing masks, was also reiterated.

"It's very important that we have this habit, that was develop this reflex," he said. Masks are not mandatory but Arruda said, "it's something that we're looking at very closely."

"We prefer to convince people," he said.

Drouin said public health officials are maintaining a proactive approach this summer, as well as their testing capacity.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms must seek out testing, she said, adding that for each case, public health is taking a "very intensive approach" which includes contact tracking.

"We're putting out small fires, but there are way fewer in the community," said Drouin. "We're at the bottom of the curve."

Quebec will no longer provide daily updates and will only provide COVID-19 statistics on cases, hospitalizations and deaths weekly going forward, with the next update on July 2. Arruda said that they are making the change due to fewer cases and hospitalizations. Arruda said it is common for epidemiologists to publish weekly as data can fluctuate from day to day, and weekly updates better establish trends.

"It's not a question of hiding anything," he said. "If there's a situation in one area, and anything needs to be communicated, it will be communicated…. Be assured that if there's a specific situation or transmission in a community, people will be made aware, I want to be very clear on this."