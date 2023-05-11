iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Cattle seized from Quebec farm that was home to herd that went on the run for months


Cows and their calves graze in a pasture on a farm near Cremona, Alta., Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Quebec's agriculture department says it has seized 38 cattle from the central Quebec farm that was home to a group of cattle that went on the run for months last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Quebec's agriculture department says it has seized 38 cattle from the central Quebec farm that was home to a group of fugitive cows that escaped last summer and went on the run for months.

Yohan Dallaire Boily, a spokesman for the agriculture department, says the cattle were seized from Ferme Clement Lapointe et fils after a recent inspection found the safety and well-being of some of the animals was at risk.

He says the animals will be assessed by a veterinarian and that a report will be submitted to prosecutors, who will determine whether any charges will be laid.

Twenty-four cattle escaped from the farm in Saint-Barnabe, Que., around 130 kilometres northeast of Montreal, in July.

The final members of the herd were not recaptured until January -- despite numerous attempts, including one that involved a group of cowboys from a nearby town.

Dallaire Boily says the agriculture department had been conducting frequent inspections since November to ensure that the recaptured animals were being properly treated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*