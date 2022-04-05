Caufield and Suzuki share the Molson Cup for the month of March

Forwards Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki are the winners of the Molson Cup awarded to the Montreal Canadiens' top players for the month of March.

Caufield and Suzuki led the team with seven goals, eight power play points and 44 shots in 15 games in March. They edged out teammate Jake Allen in the voting.

Caufield, who also won the honour in February, was named first star on one occasion (March 13 at Philadelphia), second star on two occasions (March 15 vs. Arizona and March 17 vs. Dallas) and third star on one occasion (March 5 at Edmonton).

In addition to his seven goals, the 21-year-old winger finished second with eight assists and 15 points. He had two four-game point streaks and a three-game point streak.

Suzuki was named first star on one occasion (March 5 in Edmonton), second star on one occasion (March 26 against Toronto) and third star on two occasions (March 3 in Calgary, March 13 in Philadelphia and March 17 against Dallas).

The 22-year-old centre led the team with 10 assists and 17 points. He had a three-game point streak (March 1-3) with two goals and five assists. He won the honour in November.

A presentation honouring the Molson Cup winners for the month of March will take place prior to Tuesday night's game against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens are 2-0 so far this season against the Ottawa team.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 5, 2022