Caufield scores in OT to lift Canadiens past Flyers 4-3

Montreal Canadiens' Rem Pitlick, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Cole Caufield scored 2:10 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night in a matchup of last-place clubs.

Rem Pitlick tied it for Montreal with 42.1 seconds left in regulation with a short-handed goal. Montreal snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 8-6 under interim coach Martin St. Louis.

Caufield won it by streaking into the offensive zone and firing a slap shot that beat goalie Carter Hart. Pitlick assisted on the goal.

Nick Suzuki scored twice, with Chris Wideman assisting on both goals.

Claude Giroux scored for Philadelphia to reach 900 career points. Cam Atkinson and Kevin Hayes also scored. The Flyers have lost three in a row of 24 of 29.

Pitlick forced overtime. Ben Chiarot passed to the front of the net from the wall, and Pitlick buried it for his 12th of the season. The Canadiens actually were skating 5-on-5 during the tally after pulling their goalie.

Giroux passed Hall of Famer Eric Lindros for eighth-place on the club’s goals list with his 291st of his career.

-- This report was first published by the Associated Press on March 13, 2022. 

