Caught on camera: Man chucks construction cones off West Island road

An unusual case of apparent road rage in Montreal’s West Island is gaining a lot of traction online.

Rather than a spat between drivers, a cellphone video shows a man taking out his frustration on construction cones—hurling several off the road while parked at a red light.

The video has gained thousands of views on social media, with many showing support for the man taking construction clutter into his own hands.

“Love this guy! Montreal’s own vigilante, Coneman. Destroying one unnecessary cone at a time,” read one comment.

The incident happened on August 1 at the corner of Saint-Jean Boulevard and Labrosse Street in Pointe-Claire, said Natasha Marx, who recorded the scene.

Marx says the cones were blocking one of three lanes for at least a week, and as of Wednesday, they have still not been put back.

She says the lane closure has caused significant delays in the area.

“Everyone was frustrated…he got really frustrated,” she said.

The video was taken during Quebec’s annual two-week construction holiday when most work sites across the province go silent.

Montreal police (SPVM) say it did not receive any calls or complaints about the incident.