Caught on camera: Montreal police are looking for a suspect who set fire to a garbage can

Montreal police (SPVM) are looking for a suspect who set fire to a garbage can and was caught on video surveillance cameras.

The suspect is seen setting fire to a trashcan on Nov. 5 in Place-Ville Marie at the end of the day.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE TO SEE THE SUSPECT

In the video released by the SPVM, he lights up the garbage can in a catering air toilet before fleeing towards the Eaton Centre tunnel around 5:40 p.m.

The man looks to be in his 50s with grey, short hair. He is slender in stature and was wearing a black mask and a long black coat with black pants at the time the fire was set.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPVM's info-crime line at 514-393-1133 or online or by calling 911.