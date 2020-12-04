iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Caught on camera: Small plane makes emergency landing on Minnesota highway; no injuries reported

Small plane emerg landing in MN

A jaw-dropping scene unfolded Wednesday on a Minnesota highway.

A small plane made an emergency landing and hit another vehicle that evening, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

No injuries were reported.

"A single engine Bellanca Viking plane made a suspected emergency landing on a Twin Cities freeway this evening," Minnesota State Patrol wrote.

State troopers responded to the scene after hearing reports of a plane making an "unexpected landing" on the I-35W in Arden Hills, a city in Ramsey County, Minnesota.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are said to be investigating the incident.

 

 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error