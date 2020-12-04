Caught on camera: Small plane makes emergency landing on Minnesota highway; no injuries reported
A jaw-dropping scene unfolded Wednesday on a Minnesota highway.
A small plane made an emergency landing and hit another vehicle that evening, according to Minnesota State Patrol.
No injuries were reported.
"A single engine Bellanca Viking plane made a suspected emergency landing on a Twin Cities freeway this evening," Minnesota State Patrol wrote.
State troopers responded to the scene after hearing reports of a plane making an "unexpected landing" on the I-35W in Arden Hills, a city in Ramsey County, Minnesota.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are said to be investigating the incident.