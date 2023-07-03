iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

CBSA reopens main border crossing between Montreal and New York after 3-hour closure


Workers repair the road near the Lacolle border crossing between Quebec and New York, a job which resulted in the crossing being closed on July 3, 2023 for around three hours. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)

The Canada Border Services Agency says one of the country's busiest border crossings is back open after a three hour closure.

The CBSA said in a post on Twitter shortly before 8 a.m. that all lanes were closed at the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing because of a "broken roadway."

It says normal operations resumed shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Commercial operations at the crossing were not interrupted.

Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle is the primary border crossing between Montreal and the United States, connecting major highways that run from Montreal to New York City.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the U.S. side of the crossing was not affected.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 3, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*