CBSA reopens main border crossing between Montreal and New York after 3-hour closure

The Canada Border Services Agency says one of the country's busiest border crossings is back open after a three hour closure.

The CBSA said in a post on Twitter shortly before 8 a.m. that all lanes were closed at the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing because of a "broken roadway."

It says normal operations resumed shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Commercial operations at the crossing were not interrupted.

Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle is the primary border crossing between Montreal and the United States, connecting major highways that run from Montreal to New York City.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the U.S. side of the crossing was not affected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 3, 2023.