CDN-NDG adopts measures to fight renovictions

Another Montreal borough is putting in measures to fight renovictions - Côte-des-Neiges/NDG adopted its motion Wednesday night, joining Rosemont-La Petite Patrie, the Plateau Mont-Royal and the South West boroughs to fight the trend of landlords evicting tenants, making some renovations and jacking up the rent.

The measures are similar: bans on reducing the number of units in a building and a ban on subdividing existing units and converting them into smaller ones - though in CDN-NDG, that won't apply to duplexes, triplexes or social housing. The measures also protect rooming houses.

CDN-NDG mayor Sue Montgomery said the goal is to protect families and the vulnerable such as seniors.

"73% of people in CDN-NDG are renters so it's important we have these protections for them," Montgomery told CJAD 800.

After public consultations, Montgomery said they hope to have the measures in place before the year is out. Meantime, there's a four month freeze on permits for such renovations.