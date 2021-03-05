iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

CDPQ and DP World investing US$1.2B in container port facility in Indonesia

image.jpg

The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and DP World have signed a US$1.2-billion deal to start the construction of an international container port and industrial logistics park in Indonesia.

Under the agreement with Indonesia's Maspion Group, CDPQ and DP World said DP World Maspion East Java will become the sole operator of a modern international container port with design capacity of up to three million 20-foot equivalent units.

DP World and CDPQ will also work with Maspion Group to develop an integrated industrial and logistics park, next to the container terminal.

Groundbreaking on the container terminal in Gresik is expected to take place later this year.

Commercial operations expected to begin in 2023.

Since creating their joint venture four years ago, DP World and CDPQ have invested in 10 port terminals.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error