CEGEP suspends hockey players over 'unacceptable actions' during unnamed incident


A pair of hockey skates are seen in this undated file photo. (Source: Tima Miroshnichenko, Pexels)

The CEGEP de Saint-Hyacinthe has suspended members of its hockey team from play after it says it became aware of "unacceptable actions" carried out by players at a private activity. 

The school refused to confirm what those actions were to CTV News, writing in a statement only that an investigation is underway. 

"As soon as we were informed of the situation, we contacted the police authorities who took charge of the case," said the CEGEP in response to CTV's questions. "They concluded that there were no charges to be laid."

"The College is continuing its administrative investigation in order to shed light on the situation and to proceed diligently with the file," wrote the school.

"Some players will be suspended from hockey games until the internal investigation is complete," reads a press release. 

The junior college says the event took place outside of school grounds. 

It also said that psychological support has been made available to those who need it, and that sensitivity training will continue to be held at the beginning of each season. 

