'CEGEPs are not the cause of anglicization in Quebec': College federation on French-language bill

CEGEPs in Quebec want the Legault government to give young francophone Quebecers the freedom to choose to attend an English or French college.

The Federation of CEGEPs believes that measures based on coercion are not likely to "foster ambition and a sense of belonging around the common language."

The federation presented its brief to members of the National Assembly on Tuesday morning as part of the consultations on Bill 96, which proposes a broad reform of Bill 101, or the Charter of the French Language.

Controlling access to English-language CEGEPs is one of the main issues on the minds of the stakeholders and experts who came to comment on Bill 96, sponsored by Minister for the French language Simon Jolin-Barrette.

Many believe that attending CEGEP in English promotes the anglicization of young people and determines their future university and professional careers.

Those who fear this trend say they want the government to curb the appeal of English to young people by extending the application of Bill 101, currently reserved for elementary and high schools, to the college level. Only children born to parents who have studied in English have access to English schools.

"CEGEPs are not the cause of anglicization in Quebec," the federation wrote in its brief.

It also opposes the provisions of the bill that would include in the Charter of the French Language the obligation for CEGEPs to take a uniform test to evaluate their knowledge of French.

The Federation of CEGEPs, which includes 48 public colleges, is recommending that a workshop be set up on this issue with the Ministry of Higher Education.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 5, 2021.