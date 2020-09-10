Celine Dion announces new dates for postponed 'Courage' world tour

Celine Dion fans who are hoping to see her on stage will have to be patient, as her world tour 'Courage' is only set to resume in 2021.

The Quebec singer announced the new dates for her tour on Wednesday. Shows originally scheduled for 2020 in North America and Europe are all postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19.

If the conditions permit, the 'Courage' World Tour will be featured in 16 cities across North America, starting with Winnipeg, Manitoba on Aug. 16, 2021.

Shows postponed in Europe will resume from March 19, 2021 in Paris, France, and then continue in 32 cities until July 2021.

No date in Quebec had to be postponed.

"I know how difficult this year has been for many of us, and we are all looking forward to better days," Celine Dion said in a statement.