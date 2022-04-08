Celine Dion calls on world leaders to stand up for Ukraine

Celine Dion has joined the chorus of celebrities on the #StandUpForUkraine movement, by posting a minute-long video on her Instagram account calling on world leaders "to help those who are forced to leave their homes."

"To all the world leaders, we need you now, more than ever before, to answer the call from everyone," she said in the clip. "Tomorrow you'll need to decide how much support you'll be able to give to these people who have been forced to leave their homes, their country, their loved ones. Please, stand up for these refugees everywhere."

Dion joins celebrities Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Ryan Reynolds, David Beckham, Arnold Schwarzenegger and other celebrities calling for an end to the war in the country that has displaced over 4 million people since Russia invaded the country.

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)