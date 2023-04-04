Celine Dion lists riverfront mansion in Laval for $2.4M

Céline Dion is selling a multi-million dollar mansion on a riverside lot in Laval.

The 16-room home owned by the iconic Quebecois singer could be yours for just under $2.4 million.

It sits on a 20,000-square-foot property in the city’s Saint-Rose neighbourhood and features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, gas fireplaces, a sewing room and a workshop.

The lavish home also boasts a solarium with “breathtaking” views, as described by Re/Max, which is handling the sale.

The backyard, complete with a shed and a gazebo, looks out onto 87 feet of frontage on the Rivière des Mille Îles.

Dion is listed as the home's owner on the City of Laval’s property records.