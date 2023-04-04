iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Celine Dion lists riverfront mansion in Laval for $2.4M


image.jpg

Céline Dion is selling a multi-million dollar mansion on a riverside lot in Laval.

The 16-room home owned by the iconic Quebecois singer could be yours for just under $2.4 million.

It sits on a 20,000-square-foot property in the city’s Saint-Rose neighbourhood and features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, gas fireplaces, a sewing room and a workshop.

The lavish home also boasts a solarium with “breathtaking” views, as described by Re/Max, which is handling the sale.

The backyard, complete with a shed and a gazebo, looks out onto 87 feet of frontage on the Rivière des Mille Îles. 

Dion is listed as the home's owner on the City of Laval’s property records. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*