Celine Dion nails Celine Dion song at karaoke album release
MONTREAL -- Why flip through the pages of the karaoke directory looking for the right tune when you can do one of your own!
Céline Dion gave the crowd at Lips Drag Queen Show Palace Restaurant a huge reason to pull out their phones just after midnight Friday and start recording when she took the stage and sang a rendition of her new track "Flying on My Own."
I can’t believe I watched Céline Dion do karaoke of her own song at a gay bar at 12:30 AM last night pic.twitter.com/zuquPmX1Qq— dbs (@dbenderstern) November 15, 2019
"I can’t believe I watched Céline Dion do karaoke of her own song at a gay bar at 12:30 a.m. last night," wrote one Twitter user, whose video went viral.
Karaoke screen: Flying on My Own made famous by Celine Dion
Celine Dion: I got it pic.twitter.com/58qUQHkftA
Dion was in New York at a release party for her new album "Courage" and guests were not told she would be at the karaoke contest. A screen was set up playing songs from the album throughout the night.View this post on Instagram
Where was Celine at midnight on Thursday ? Celebrating the release of ‘Courage’ with wonderful fans at Lips in New York City. Thanks for an amazing time! – Team Celine . Où était Céline à minuit jeudi ? Elle célébrait la sortie de son album « Courage » avec ses merveilleux fans au Lips à New York City. Merci pour l’incroyable soirée ! - Team Céline . �� : Eric Lagg
A series of Montreal Céline Dion shows begin Monday at the Bell Centre.
